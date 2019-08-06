R C M Technologies (RCMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect R C M Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 2,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41. R C M Technologies has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

