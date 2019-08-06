Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Quotient updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of QTNT stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 8,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,174. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $745.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

In other news, Director Frederick Hallsworth purchased 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeremy Stackawitz sold 21,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $213,445.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,154.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

