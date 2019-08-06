QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Purchased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 475,220 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 32,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.38% and a negative net margin of 101.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

QUIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

