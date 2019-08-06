Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXA Equitable by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXA Equitable by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AXA Equitable by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $834,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Pearson acquired 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. 33,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine downgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

