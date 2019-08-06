Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,781. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

