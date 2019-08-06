Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 278.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 773.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87,288 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.45. 58,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,307. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $202.77 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.88. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.68.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total value of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

