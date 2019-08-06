Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,714 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $4,283,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,783. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -761.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

