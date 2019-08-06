Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 27.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 126,124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. 11,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $80.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at $307,506.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

