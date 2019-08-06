Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,539 Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 156.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

In other news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $422,769.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.03. 4,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,922. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.