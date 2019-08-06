Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 26,671 Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.07. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

