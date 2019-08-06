Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,171 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.04 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.26.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.98. 10,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,992. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ferrari NV has a twelve month low of $93.85 and a twelve month high of $170.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

