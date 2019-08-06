Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 674 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after buying an additional 1,348,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 18,938 shares of the airline’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.52.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

