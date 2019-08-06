Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,020,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 1,230,491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,190,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 232,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,684,488. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous None dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

