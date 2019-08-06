Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 374,080 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $6,928,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $5,118,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 155.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,855 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of EC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46. Ecopetrol SA has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol SA will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

