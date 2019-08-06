Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 876 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.2% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 113,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $8,083,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,534,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,136,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,875 shares of company stock worth $31,013,963. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 77,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.98. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.