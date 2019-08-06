Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been given a $70.00 target price by research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 78,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,841. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,873,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,757. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.