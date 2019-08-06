Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.28

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZN. ValuEngine downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,379,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

