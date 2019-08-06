Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 140 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,207 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 724,995 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 704,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,439,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,772,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.38. 62,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,630. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.64.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

