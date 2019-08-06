Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,568.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.49. 94,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,161. The stock has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

