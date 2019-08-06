Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.51. 73,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.82. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

