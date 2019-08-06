Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 13.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Xylem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $184,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,622.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,318 shares of company stock worth $2,751,344 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. 445,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

