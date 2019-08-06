Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,196,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.33. 80,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,409. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

