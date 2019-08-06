Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,294 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. 269,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.