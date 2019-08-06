Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys 7,656 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,741,000 after buying an additional 228,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,582,000 after buying an additional 830,689 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,162,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,418,000 after buying an additional 238,198 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,080,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,706,000 after buying an additional 156,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,030,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $111.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,096. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.01.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 58.65% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

