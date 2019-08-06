PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.11. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.55.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In related news, CAO Trenton Groves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $320,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $261,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,513 shares of company stock worth $1,372,120 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

