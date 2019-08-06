Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,532,000 after buying an additional 3,748,484 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,277,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,363,000 after buying an additional 114,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Prudential Public by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Public by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,179,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Prudential Public by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 628,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after buying an additional 134,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUK opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

