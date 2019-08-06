Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $6.63. Providence Resources shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 924,761 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

