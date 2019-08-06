Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price raised by Leerink Swann from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $43,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,920. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $701,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

