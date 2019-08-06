ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 14,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 164,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23.

About ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

