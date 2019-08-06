ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Up 0.3%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.75, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 5.56% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

