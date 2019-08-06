ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Gap Up to $28.47

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $28.47. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 65,087 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

