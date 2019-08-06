ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Trading Down 6%

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s stock price traded down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.67 and last traded at $117.72, 3,453,490 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,523,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $25,782,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 242.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 204,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 144,643 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $19,354,000. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.4% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 472.0% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

