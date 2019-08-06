ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Gap Down to $117.72

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.30, but opened at $117.72. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $118.67, with a volume of 164,650 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.70.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.4% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 52.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.