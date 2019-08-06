ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up to $28.15

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $28.15. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 9,226,738 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,180.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $343,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 37.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 98.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

