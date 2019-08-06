Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,335 shares of company stock worth $23,314,975. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 350,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $286.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

