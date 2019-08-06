PRIZM Market Cap Hits $11.58 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001938 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $50,055.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,386.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.89 or 0.02917486 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.01038911 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00018263 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.