Private Advisory Group LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $410,305.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,029,166.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,131.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,282. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.78. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

