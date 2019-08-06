Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,872 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 2.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 696,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 81,108 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DVLU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51.

