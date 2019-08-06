Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $789.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $970.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 175,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $3,518,120.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887,896 shares in the company, valued at $37,927,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 574,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,214 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

