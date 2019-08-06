Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.
Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $789.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 99,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,052,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,074,933 shares in the company, valued at $42,660,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,928 shares of company stock worth $11,270,214. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
