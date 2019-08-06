Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $789.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 99,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,052,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,074,933 shares in the company, valued at $42,660,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,928 shares of company stock worth $11,270,214. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

