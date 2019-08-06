PressOne Achieves Market Cap of $13.46 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. PressOne has a total market cap of $13.46 million and $55,959.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PressOne has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.01299708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00098648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000454 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

