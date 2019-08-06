PPL (NYSE:PPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL updated its FY19 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

PPL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.58. PPL has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

