POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (BMV:PID) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (BMV:PID) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $15.37, 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PID. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO by 46.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

