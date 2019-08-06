Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.19. Powell Industries shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 2,172 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWL. BidaskClub raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CJS Securities raised Powell Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $420.51 million, a PE ratio of 606.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 346.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.