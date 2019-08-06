Populous (PPT) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $2.19 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00005782 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00236837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.01299103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00099464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bithumb, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.