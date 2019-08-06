PolicyPal Network (PAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. PolicyPal Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolicyPal Network token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, CPDAX, DOBI trade and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, PolicyPal Network has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PolicyPal Network

PolicyPal Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,823,675 tokens. PolicyPal Network’s official website is www.policypal.network . The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolicyPal Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet . PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET

PolicyPal Network Token Trading

PolicyPal Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top, Kyber Network, DOBI trade and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolicyPal Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolicyPal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

