Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $9.91 on Tuesday, reaching $125.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.68. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.