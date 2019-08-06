Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,418 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 397.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 70.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the second quarter valued at about $197,000.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

