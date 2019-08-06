Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,736,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 760,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,368,000 after acquiring an additional 175,580 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 136,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,830 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Argus started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ameriprise Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.88. The company had a trading volume of 367,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,819. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

