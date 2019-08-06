Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 344,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.20. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

